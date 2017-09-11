Families of sex workers killed in 1997 plead for information to find killer

No one called police when they heard the gunshots that killed Florence Harrison and Therese Melanson before sunrise on Jan. 5, 1997.

No one said anything until a security guard found their bodies in a blood-soaked, sixth-floor stairwell in Regent Park later that Sunday afternoon.

More than 20 years later, whoever killed the pair — both 32-year-old sex workers — has never been found. But Toronto police and the women’s families haven’t forgotten.

“Twenty years is too long to have this case go on,” Melanson’s daughter Kelly said through tears in a video posted online by Toronto police Monday.

“Hopefully somebody can put your past aside and finally bring our family some closure.”

Harrison and Melanson were among four prostitutes killed in Toronto that year.

After their killings, the pair’s faces were plastered on a billboard as Crime Stoppers offered $100,000 reward, to no avail.

Melanson was a mother of three who had struggled with drugs and the sex trade, but had toiled to turn her life around, loved ones told the Star after the murders. She had planned to marry a new boyfriend, the Star reported in 1997.

Not much was reported at the time about Harrison.

“Even though she had her issues, she was always there with us as part of a family,” said Harrison’s sister, Cimarron Macdonald, in the video posted by police.

The Star reported at the time that police believed the pair had been chased upstairs into the apartment building on Sackville St., south of Gerrard St. At the time, the area — which has since undergone a massive revitalization — was a hotbed of crime.

Melanson reportedly died where she was felled by a bullet while Harrison was shot as she cowered away from her killer, a source told the Star in 1997.

The women were last seen alive 12 hours before the shooting in the area of Parliament and Dundas Sts., a short walk from the apartment building where they died.

“Numerous people were interviewed with the aim of establishing each victim’s timeline, during the course of the day, before they were killed,” said Det.-Sgt. Stacy Gallant in the video posted by Toronto police.

“Forensic testing was done and DNA was established, but it does not link to any known offenders in the national DNA database. The motive for the killings is still unknown.”

Rumours in the community indicated the killings had to do with a car and drugs stolen from a neighbourhood dealer, the Star reported in 1997.

Gallant and the families of the women said it isn’t too late to solve the cold case, urging anyone with information about the slayings to say something.