Watch: Man charged after posting dangerous bike tricks to Instagram

Witnesses to this incident are asked to contact Cst Clint Stibbe Traffic Services Toronto Police 416-808-1900 #BikeTO Message from Cst Stibbe: Thanks for the video, great riding skill, but dangerous cycling behaviour… YOU now have our attention. Your video shows evidence of careless driving under the HTA, as well as several by-law offences. You have put several pedestrians in harm’s way as a result of your actions. Road safety is a shared responsibility and this type of disregard for safe riding on city streets does not forward the cycling agenda in the City of Toronto, and puts you at risk of serious injury or death. If anyone knows when and where this offence occurred, please contact the Toronto Police Service at 416-808-1900, so we may move forward in laying charges against this cyclist for the offences he has committed. @Regrann from @mylittlebikeshop - @chain_yanker caught me for a quick clip on Yonge Street ✔.... haven't been on this bike much lately. I am super excited to get my new @circabicycle titanium 29" street deluxe MTB soon. - #regrann

A post shared by Toronto Police Service (@torontopolice) on Jun 30, 2017 at 5:24am PDT