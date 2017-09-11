Watch: Man charged after posting dangerous bike tricks to Instagram
A man who argued with police over Instagram regarding a bike trick video filmed in busy traffic has now been charged.
A man who posted a video of himself performing trick moves on his bicycle on a busy downtown street in June has now been charged by police.
On June 30, Toronto police reposted an Instagram video originally put up on an account called mylittlebikeshop, calling for witnesses to the man’s cycling to come forward and speak to them. The video showed a man popping a wheelie through an intersection and threading on one wheel between cars.
Speaking directly to the cyclist, police said, “Thanks for the video, great riding skill, but dangerous cycling behaviour… YOU now have our attention.”
They expressed interest in pressing charges in that post, and said in a news release Monday that the man had been charged with careless driving.
Although the release did not name the man charged, the owner of the Instagram mylittlebikeshop is Cam Zalewski, who fired back against the police after they reposted his video, saying “I am an expert … and have NEVER had an accident or caused an accident while on the streets of Toronto, while on my bike (one wheel or two).”
The man charged is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on October 19.
