Kensington Market marijuana dispensary raid, 15 arrested

Fifteen people are facing charges after Toronto police raided a marijuana dispensary in Kensington Market on Monday.

Police searched the Canna Clinic dispensary on Kensington Ave. at 6:30 p.m.

According to a statement, officers found 168.7 kilos of marijuana, 14.5 kilos of marijuana oil, 4.9 kilos of shatter, and $14,410 in Canadian currency.

Twelve of the 15 people facing charges are from Toronto, while the other three are from Mississauga, Richmond Hill, and Guelph. They range in age from 20 to 46.

The raid comes days after the Ontario government unveiled a sales plan for legal marijuana once Ottawa legalizes the drug on July 1, 2018. Only the Liquor Control Board of Ontario will be allowed to sell weed.

Private marijuana dispensaries, such as the one raided in Kensington Market, will remain illegal under Ontario’s plan – a move that marijuana industry activists say won’t end the existing black market.

Calls and emails Tuesday to Canna Clinic were not immediately returned. However, the dispensary’s website said its Kensington location remained open for business.

All 15 suspects are facing charges related to drug possession, drug trafficking, and possession of proceeds obtained by crime.