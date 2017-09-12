Ontario judge who wore pro-Trump hat suspended for 30 days without pay

A Hamilton judge who wore a pro-Donald Trump Make America Great Again hat to court has been suspended for 30 days without pay.

A four-member discipline panel of the Ontario Judicial Council also ordered Tuesday that Ontario Court Justice Bernd Zabel be reprimanded.

He has not been hearing cases since December.

The panel heard last month that 81 complaints had been filed against Zabel, who wore the hat briefly to court the morning after the U.S. election.

He also said in court that it “pissed off the rest of the judges because they all voted for Hillary, so I was the only Trump supporter up there but that’s okay.”

Zabel later apologized, saying the hat was an attempt at humour, and that he is not a Trump supporter.

He told the discipline hearing last month that what he meant by his comments in court was that all the other judges thought Hillary Clinton would win the presidency, but he was the only one who correctly predicted Trump.