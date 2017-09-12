Home Capital shareholders vote 'no' on second tranche for Buffett investment
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Shareholders of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSX:HCG) voted against Warren Buffett's additional investment in the alternative mortgage lender, keeping the legendary investor's stake at 19.99 per cent.
At a special meeting, more than 88 per cent of shareholders voted against of Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway acquiring 23.9 million more shares for $246.7 million, at $10.30 per share.
That would have been on top Buffett's initial Home Capital investment of $153 million in June.
Buffett's backing and extension of a $2-billion credit facility to Home Capital helped restore investor confidence after the alternative mortgage lender faced a partial run on its deposits following regulators' accusations that the company misled investors.
The mortgage lender's board unanimously recommended that shareholders approve the additional investment.
However, Home Capital shareholders were mixed on Buffett's second tranche of investment, with some arguing that the additional investment would be too dilutive and provide few additional benefits.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'All bets are off:' Hurricane Jose and its possible impact on Nova Scotia
-
The problem with Jagmeet Singh’s ‘love and courage’ reaction to heckler: Paradkar
-
Wanted man: Suspect considered armed and dangerous possibly in Nova Scotia
-
I went undercover in a Toronto factory where temp workers have died. Here's what I found
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Chief planner's replacement must carry the same torch for Toronto: Elliott
-
Views
Jennifer Keesmaat deserves credit for her sunny, exciting vision of Toronto: Hume
-
Views
Margaret Atwood and her fellow Annex alarmists must learn to share: Elliott