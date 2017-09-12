Home Capital shareholders vote 'no' on second tranche for Buffett investment

TORONTO — Shareholders of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSX:HCG) voted against Warren Buffett's additional investment in the alternative mortgage lender, keeping the legendary investor's stake at 19.99 per cent.

At a special meeting, more than 88 per cent of shareholders voted against of Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway acquiring 23.9 million more shares for $246.7 million, at $10.30 per share.

That would have been on top Buffett's initial Home Capital investment of $153 million in June.

Buffett's backing and extension of a $2-billion credit facility to Home Capital helped restore investor confidence after the alternative mortgage lender faced a partial run on its deposits following regulators' accusations that the company misled investors.

The mortgage lender's board unanimously recommended that shareholders approve the additional investment.