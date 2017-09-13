Lowering of lead levels in Toronto water is 'promising' but still work to be done: Councillor

A city program launched in 2014 is showing early signs of lowering lead levels in Toronto water, but one councillor warns against premature celebration.

The city implemented a corrosion control program in December 2014 by introducing phosphate to its four water treatment plants. The initiative, which creates a protective coating on water pipes, was mandatory under the Province's Safe Drinking Water Act.

High lead levels in Toronto water have been a concern in the past. According to a 2014 Toronto Star investigation, 13 per cent of tests taken by Toronto residents from 2008 to early 2014 failed Health Canada's standard of 10 parts per billion. In the 3,215 tests from 2015 to August 2017, the failure rate improved to 1.8 per cent, according to a Metro analysis of publicly available data on the resident tests.

Toronto Water's own testing showed improvements too. From 2008 to 2009 35 per cent of tested households with known or suspected lead pipes failed the Health Canada standard. The same test in 2015 and 2016 saw that failure rate drop to 1.3 per cent, according to an annual staff report on lead that will be considered by council's Public Works committee next week.

Despite the positive signs, Toronto Water warns not to rush to conclusions and addded in the report that the corrosion control program "will take several years to determine the full impact on lead levels across the city."

Consuming lead has several negative health effects. The body can't process lead, and can't distinguish it from calcium. The toxic substance can then stay lodged in organs, potentially stunting development and causing neurological damage. Children are particularly vulnerable.

Lead pipes are generally located in homes built before 1950. City staff estimate that 31,000 of Toronto's 437,000 single family dwellings have lead pipes.

Councillor Janet Davis, who closely watches water issues at city hall, called the corrosion control program results "promising."

But she warns that the city should not become complacent when it comes to reducing the level of lead in water and must do more to replace existing lead pipes.

"The public health literature is very clear: there is no safe level of lead in water," she said.

"There really is no serious effort to replace lead pipes."

In 2008 the city hoped to eliminate lead pipes by 2016. But they are only halfway to that goal, and the rate of lead pipe replacements has slowed in recent years, according to the latest city report.

In November 2015 city council considered a loan program modeled on one in place in Hamilton and London that provides five-year loans for residents to replace their lead pipes at no cost to the city. But the mayor and the public works chair opposed the idea, and after a contentious debate council voted against it 23 to 12.

With the absence of incentives to remove lead pipes Davis isn't optimistic.