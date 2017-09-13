Woman sexually assaulted after mistaking vehicle for an Uber
A 19-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted after getting into a vehicle that appeared to be an Uber.
Police are appealing for witnesses after a 19-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted early Sunday.
The woman was in the area of King St. W. and Portland St. around 1:30 a.m. Sunday when she was involved in a physical altercation with one other woman, police say. While one of the women left the scene after the altercation, the other remained.
Shortly after, a white SUV pulled up with two men inside. The 19-year-old entered the vehicle, mistaking it for an Uber.
Once inside the vehicle, the woman was sexually assaulted by one of the men, police say.
The woman was later dropped off in the area of Don Mills Rd. and Sheppard Ave. E. around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
Police are looking for anyone with video footage of the altercation at King St. W. and Portland St., or that may have witnessed the woman exiting the vehicle at Don Mills Rd. and Sheppard Ave. E.
The vehicle in question is described as a white, 2009 Ford Escape with tinted windows, fog lights, and a license plate beginning with the letter “C.”
Witnesses can contact Toronto police at 416-808-3300.
