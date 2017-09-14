Not Far From the Tree charity says cheers to overlooked fruit

This fall, Sue Arndt wants Torontonians to take off their "fruit goggles" and see the concrete jungle for what it is: a land that provides.

"Once you find them, you will see fruit trees everywhere," said Arndt, director of Not Far From The Tree, a non-profit that picks fruit from plants across the city.

For example: those purple speckles you see on the sidewalk? Those are from mulberries, which are perfect for baking, said Arndt.

The group is taking the spoils from its summer harvest to whip up food and drinks at its seventh annual City Cider event at the Spadina Museum on Sunday.

Half the fruit they gather are apples, so cider was a natural way to make use of the bounty, said Arndt. Over the years the event has benefited from the rising popularity of hard ciders and now includes local restaurants and craft beverage makers.

Black Oak Brewing Co. will offer a cider made from smoked pears picked from a tree in Little Italy, while west-end brewpub Burdock will make a beer with apricots picked from a tree on the Danforth.

"Normally we're buying 500 pounds of No. 2 apricots from Niagara," said Matthew Park, brewery director and co-owner of Burdock. Using local fruit adds a hint of community to the brew, he said.

"It's cool to be connected to the ingredient source so directly, to go there and actually pick it from someone's neighourhood," said Park, who joined a team of Burdock staff to help harvest.

Not Far From The Tree asks homeowners to register their trees, then sends volunteers to collect excess fruit from their current roster of 1,400 plants. It partners with 35 community kitchens, shelters and other groups to spread the wealth.

"I'm in awe.... They're one of the coolest organizations in the city," said Park, who had volunteered with them before opening Burdock. "They are doing an amazing thing."

How to make apple cider

Assuming you have a grinder and press (or plan to take Not Far From the Tree's for a spin on Sunday):

1. Wash hands

2. Wash apples

3. Chop apples roughly

4. Send apples through the grinder

5. Crush apples in the press, collecting the sweet cider from the bottom spout into a clean container

6. Pasteurize cider by heating it to 72 C