Energy stocks help S&P/TSX composite gain ground, price of oil higher
TORONTO — Canada's main stock index climbed higher in late-morning trading, helped by the energy sector, which benefited from a higher price for oil.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 34.89 points to 15,161.70, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 7.06 points to 22,165.24. The S&P 500 index was down 2.61 points to 2,495.76 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 13.37 points to 6,446.82.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 82.02 cents US, down from an average price of 82.05 cents US on Wednesday.
The October crude contract was up 93 cents to US$50.23 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up three cents to US$3.09 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$1.40 at US$1,329.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was down two cents to US$2.96 a pound.
