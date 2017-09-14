Fiera Foods pleads guilty in death of 23-year-old temp worker

The North York industrial bakery where a 23-year-old temp worker died last September pleaded guilty Thursday to Ministry of Labour charges relating to the death.

Fiera Foods, which mass produces baked goods for grocery stores and fast-food chains around the world, was fined $300,000 under the Occupational Health and Safety Act plus a 25 per cent victim surcharge, following a joint submission with the Crown.

The fine is double what the company paid in 2002 following the death of 17-year-old temp Ivan Golyashov.

Amina Diaby, a refugee from Guinea, was working at Fiera’s Marmora St. factory on Sept. 2, 2016, when her hijab became “entangled” in machinery, strangling her. She was hired through a temporary help agency and had been working for the company for a little more than two weeks.

Diaby’s husband, Sanunu Jabbi, cried quietly as the facts of the case were read out.

“What happened to Amina Diaby was a tragedy,” David Gelbloom, Fiera Foods’ general counsel and human resources manager, told Torstar News Service outside court. “She died at our facility and that shouldn’t have happened. We take health and safety very seriously at our company. It is a top priority for us. We have to do better and we will do better.”

Crown attorney Shantanu Roy told court that Diaby was not wearing a lab coat at the time of her death, and that her hijab was not secured. It got stuck in a conveyor belt that was not adequately guarded and did not have an emergency stop button within reach. There were no witnesses to her death.

Ashley Brown, the lawyer representing Fiera Foods at Thursday’s hearing, said the company recognized the “magnitude of the incident” and had taken numerous measures to improve safety at the factory. Within the last two years the company has invested $500,000 in health and safety initiatives, she said, while they updated uniform regulations and improved training following Diaby’s death.

“I think it’s good because at least they will learn,” said Alusine Jabbi, Diaby’s brother-in-law, after the sentencing. “If it saves one person’s life, it’s worth it.”

Eight months after Diaby’s death, Torstar sent a reporter to work undercover at Fiera Foods for a month, as part of a year-long investigation into the rise of temp work in Ontario. Our reporter, who was hired through a temp agency, received about five minutes of safety training, no hands-on instruction, and was paid in cash at a payday lender without any documentation or deductions.

Fiera Foods owners, Boris Serebryany and Alex Garber, have thus far refused interview requests from Torstar.

No representative of Fiera Foods has ever contacted Diaby’s family, according to her husband. He told Torstar that he believes she was insufficiently trained to safely do her job.

As a result of the guilty plea, the Crown withdrew charges against Diaby’s supervisor at the factory, as well as charges related to two other unrelated incidents that occurred at Fiera Foods in October 2015 and June 2016, when workers suffered “critical” arm injuries.

Diaby was assigned to work at Fiera Foods by OLA Staffing, a temporary help agency based in Woodbridge. The agency was not charged by the Ministry of Labour, but the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board are still investigating the company’s role in Diaby’s death.

Geetha Thushyanthan, who runs the agency, has declined Torstar’s interview requests.

Toronto police are also still investigating Diaby’s death. To date, no charges have been laid.

Documents obtained by Torstar show recurring safety violations at Fiera’s factories going back nearly two decades. Since 1999, the company has been hit with 191 orders for health and safety violations, including multiple “stop-work” orders.