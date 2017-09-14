Man, 33, shot and killed; Toronto police seeking two suspects
Toronto police are searching for two suspects following a fatal shooting in the city on Thursday morning.
Police say 33-year-old Anthony Soares was shot just before 3 a.m. after he got out a car in the city's east end and walked into the lobby of a building (near Kennedy and Ellesmere roads).
He was approached by two suspects armed with handguns and was shot multiple times at close range.
Soares was pronounced dead in hospital.
Police have not provided descriptions of the two suspects.
