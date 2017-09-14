No captain for Maple Leafs this season: Lamoriello

Both coach Mike Babcock and general manager Lou Lamoriello agreed there would be no captain for the Maple Leafs this season.

“When it’s the right time, there will be a captain,” said Lamoriello. “If it was the right time, we would have a captain. It’s something internal. Right now where we are as a team, and the number of leaders that we have in that room, we don’t think it’s necessary. It’s as simple as that.”

It’s widely assumed the role will eventually land with Auston Matthews, but there appears to be no rush. The Leafs have not had a captain since Dion Phaneuf was traded midway through the 2015-16 season.

POLAK RETURNS: A familiar name —Roman Polak — was among the 73 players invited to the Maple Leafs training camp. The veteran defenceman will join the team Saturday in Niagara Falls on a professional try-out. Polak’s leg was broken in the playoffs against Washington.

“Polak’s an unbelievable man and obviously played really well for us,” said Leafs coach Mike Babcock. “It was a big blow when we lost him, just on the penalty kill alone and his physical presence. He did everything right for us since I’ve been here. He needs this opportunity and we’re happy to have him.”

The Leafs have invited 41 forwards, 26 defencemen and six goalies.

FEHR IS READY: Eric Fehr, who broke his hand in the only game he played as a Maple Leaf, hopes he can land a spot on the main roster. He still has trouble closing his left fist, but says he’s ready to compete for a fourth-line role. “The grip is not back all the way, but it’s good enough,” said Fehr. “I’m fully prepared for camp.

I had a really good summer. I’m excited to get the season going. The finger is not an issue that will hold me back.”

FAILED PHYSICALS: Joffrey Lupul and Nathan Horton both failed their physicals and will again start the season on the injured list. Horton suffered a career-ending head injury before he came to the Leafs in a salary-cap related trade for David Clarkson. The circumstances of Lupul’s injury have always been mired in a degree of mystery, though he’d rarely ever played a full season.