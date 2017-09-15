Worker dies after fall from scaffolding at Toronto Eaton Centre
TORONTO — Police say a man in his 30s who fell more than seven metres outside the Eaton Centre mall in downtown Toronto has died.
The man was working on scaffolding that lines the exterior of the mall when he fell to the ground early Friday afternoon.
He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.
The Ministry of Labour is investigating.
(680News)
