No winning ticket for Friday night's $55 million Lotto Max jackpot
TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for Friday night's huge $55 million Lotto Max jackpot.
However, one of the four Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each was claimed by a ticket holder in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Sept. 22 will now grow to a staggering $60 million, and there will be 14 Maxmillions up for grabs.
