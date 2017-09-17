Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in downtown Toronto restaurant

A man is in life-threatening condition after being shot in an upscale steakhouse in the area of Simcoe St. and Adelaide St. W.

Police arrived at the scene just before 9 p.m. Saturday. The victim was rushed to hospital after being found without vital signs inside Michael’s on Simcoe. Witnesses told police they heard four to five shots fired, and that the shooting took place within the restaurant, which is located in Toronto’s entertainment district.

One suspect fled the scene on foot. Police are looking for a man with a black handgun, possibly wearing a dark hoodie that may be grey. He was last seen travelling west on Pearl St.

According to media reports, several witnesses who were in the restaurant said they heard gunshots, then ducked under their tables. One witness, who told CP24 that he was in the dining room at the time of the shooting, said the victim was shot in the restaurant’s lounge area. Another woman told CP24 she helped apply pressure to the victim’s wound.

Police ask that anyone who witnessed this shooting or might have information to contact 52 Division at 416-808-5200, or call Crime Stoppers.

Michael’s on Simcoe was the scene of another dramatic shooting almost two years ago.

Police said that shooting, on Sept. 20, 2015, was a targeted act.