Man, woman in custody following downtown stabbing

A man and a woman are facing charges following a double stabbing in downtown Toronto early Sunday morning.

The incident happened at Spadina Ave. and Harbord St. around 1 a.m., Toronto police Const. Craig Brister said.

The two male victims are believed to be in their 20s and were taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The two suspects knew each other, police said, and the investigation is continuing.

In another weekend stabbing, one teen was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries following a robbery in Rosedale.

Police were called at about 11 p.m. Saturday to the area of Douglas Dr. and Glen Rd., near Chorley Park after reports of a robbery involving 10 teen suspects, Brister said.

One victim was stabbed and another was assaulted during the robbery.