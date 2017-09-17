News / Toronto

No winning ticket for Saturday night's $9 million Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $9 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket sold in Quebec.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Sept. 20 will be approximately $12 million.

