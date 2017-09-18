Babysitter pleads guilty in death of Toronto toddler found with bite mark, bruises

A woman who babysat toddler Ja’zara Garrison-Downey has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the little girl’s 2014 death.

The babysitter, whose identity is protected because she was a minor at the time of the crime, wiped tears from her eyes in court Friday as she entered her plea.

A post-mortem exam found that Ja’zara, 2 years old when she died, had dozens of injuries all over her body, including bruises and abrasions consistent with being hit with a belt, and a bite mark on her shoulder which the babysitter admitted to giving her.

The babysitter, who was 17 years old when Ja’zara died, was the child’s primary caregiver for several days leading up to her death. The babysitter acknowledged that she was aware of the child’s injuries but did nothing to treat them, except to apply Polysporin on some wounds.

Ja’zara’s cause of death, however, was ketoacidosis — a condition usually associated with people who have diabetes, though Ja’zara was not diabetic, Crown Attorney David Boulet said in court.

Stress and starvation can each contribute to ketoacidosis, Boulet said, quoting the post-mortem report.

Ja’zara’s stomach was empty at the time of her death, the post-mortem found.

The babysitter failed in her legal responsibility as Ja’zara’s guardian, to care for the child, the Crown added.

The babysitter called police to an apartment near Sherbourne St. and Wellesley St. E. on Jan. 3, 2014, saying that Ja’zara wasn’t breathing.

Toronto police pronounced Ja’zara dead at the apartment.