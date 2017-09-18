Studs installed at Berczy Park dog fountain to prevent skateboarding

Berczy Park has quickly turned into a favourite destination for many things. Skateboarding isn't one of them.

The city has just finished installing studs on the surface of the dog-fountain park near Yonge and Front streets. It's an operation that's cost $25,000 from the park refurbirshment budget, according to Parks, Forestry and Recreation spokesperson Matthew Cutler.

The decision to install the skate stoppers came after one of the water-spewing dog sculptures was damaged earlier in the summer. Skateboarding was (and still is) prohibited at the park, but locals suspected rogue skateboarders may have been the culprits.

"We believe this damage was caused by something colliding with the sculpture, with significant force," wrote Cutler in an email to Metro.

"Following the damage to the sculpture, we worked with Claude Cormier [the landscape architect who designed Berczy Park] to identify potential changes to the design that might mitigate or reduce the potential for future damage."

The redesign is something that doesn't bode well with local skateboarders who say they were already being squeezed out of public spaces, especially in the downtown core.

Migs Bartula, co-chairman of Toronto Skateboarding committee, said he understands the public perception about skateboarding being a possible nuisance, but believes public space should be for everyone.

"The major issue is that the newer parks are not taking into account all of the unintended ways that public space is being used," he said.

"The skatestoppers prevent skateboarding, but also ruin the aesthetic of new parks, and sometimes become a tripping hazard for pedestrians and especially children who like to climb and run on different surfaces."

Skate stoppers are in place in different parks, including at Lisgar Park, Sherbourne Common, June Callwood Park and Central Tech High School. But Cutler said they were part of the original construction plans, and the city doesn't plan to install studs in any other parks unless they become necessary.