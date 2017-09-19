ER visits for opioid overdoses skyrocketing in Ontario

Alarming new statistics show emergency department visits for opioid overdoses were up 76 per cent in April, May and June from the same period last year, the Ontario Ministry of Health says.

During that three-month period, 1,898 people sought emergency medical attention, up from 1,078 in the same three months of 2016.

The data is from the Ontario government’s opioid tracker, updated Tuesday as the province announced it is making fentanyl testing strips available, something harm reduction workers have been urging authorities to do.

The test strips will help drug users determine whether substances they are taking contain the super-potent painkiller increasingly mixed with other drugs and blamed for a rapid increase in overdoses.

“These strips will, at first, be made available at all current supervised injection services and pop-up sites and will be evaluated for further distribution,” Health Minister Eric Hoskins said.

Last month, Hoskins announced another $222 million over three years to fight the opioid scourge.

He said Tuesday that $21 million of that will be made available “immediately” to help community organizations provide assistance to people with addictions.

Opioid deaths rose 19 per cent in 2016 to 865 people, according to the latest statistics for a full year.

Hoskins said he hopes the new statistics for the April-to-June period of this year will help healthcare providers respond better to the opioid crisis.