Man shot multiple times in St. Lawrence neighbourhood

A man is in critical condition after an early Tuesday morning shooting in the St. Lawrence neighbourhood.

Toronto police Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said they rushed to an apartment building on Henry Lane Terrace, near Lower Jarvis St. and The Esplanade at around 12:10 a.m. for reports of possible shooting.

When emergency services arrived, they located a man believed to be in his 40s lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Douglas-Cook said people who called in after spotting the victim didn’t hear any gunshot sounds in the area.