More support for nursing mothers needed at Toronto post-secondary institutions, advocates say

Toronto's university and college campuses need to do more to help breastfeeding mothers continue their education, advocates say.

“Eating is normal for adults, any place and time, except on the toilet,” said Shela Hirani, a lactation consultant, noting many mothers are left nursing in bathrooms when they don't have other options. “How could we expect the mother to feed the baby in the toilet?”

Hirani said she has seen mothers extend their school years because they are nursing and that, as a result, many drop out.

“It’s not only the matter of private spaces; it’s all of the composite intervention that is required to support mothers who are students or staff to continue their breastfeeding practices,” she said. “If there isn’t any policy, no matter how flexible employers want to be, they won’t be able to accommodate the mothers.”

The University of Toronto is the only institution to provide a comprehensive list of quiet and private areas to nurse on their various campuses. At York University, a campus-wide policy allows students and faculty lactation breaks and spaces to store breast milk.

Larissa Crawford has been bringing her daughter, Zyra, to her York classes since she was 12 days old. She said she’s never experienced any pushback from her peers or professors.

“One time I was literally sitting down at the front of class breastfeeding her while giving a presentation,” Crawford said.

The Centre for Aboriginal Student Services at York offered Crawford a space where she could bring Zyra and study. As a Black and Indigenous student, she said the Indigenous community at York has been one of her biggest supports.

Not all schools are so accomodating. At Ryerson, there are currently no dedicated lactation rooms. A new complex will feature one lactation room available to any Ryerson student, staff and faculty member.

“We have a downtown campus in which space is at a premium, so currently we provide multi-purpose quiet rooms that can be used for infant nursing, prayer, meditations, etc., based on demand,” said associate professor and senior advisor with academic space planning, Darrick V. Heyd, in an email.

George Brown doesn’t offer nursing rooms to students. Those attending the school's Casa Loma campus are referred to the Community Action Centre.

“Even though people have the legal right to breastfeed anywhere, the college doesn’t have anything in place to facilitate that,” said Michelle Pettis, Community Action Centre co-ordinator.

“We definitely know that it’s a recurring service that people are looking for,” she said.