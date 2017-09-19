One man stabbed in the face during fight in Scarborough
Police say a man in his 20s suffered serious injuries after a fight broke out between two men.
One man is custody after another man was stabbed during an altercation in Scarborough early Tuesday morning.
Toronto police Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said they rushed to a home in the area of St. Clair Ave. E. and Pharmacy Ave. just after midnight for reports of a stabbing.
When police arrived, they found a man in his 20s with stab wounds to the face. Paramedics say he was taken to trauma centre in serious condition.
Douglas-Cook said a fight broke out between the victim and the other man who was allegedly seen with a knife. He was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
