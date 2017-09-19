Toronto police release footage of shooting death of Drake’s friend

Note: The videos embedded below contain disturbing images. Viewer discretion is advised.

Police have released two news surveillance videos in the hopes of finding the killers of Anthony “Fif” Soares, who was shot on September 14. Soares was a friend of rapper Drake.

Detective Sergeant Gary Giroux from Toronto Police Homicide unit said the attack on Soares, a 33-year-old Toronto man, was “very focused.” It took place in the lobby of a high-rise apartment at Kennedy Rd. and Glamorgan Ave. after Soares had been dropped off by a friend.

In the first video, Soares is shown in the foyer of the building, attempting to buzz up to enter, when two assailants run up with guns drawn and shoot at him from the outside through the glass doors. After the doors shatter, they continue to fire upon him before fleeing in a white Ford Fusion driven by an unseen third suspect. The second video shows the car, which looks new and has tinted windows, pulling up and speeding away after the attack.

Police were called to the scene just before 3 a.m. and Soares was taken to hospital with numerous gunshot wounds, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Rapper Drake posted a photo of Soares on his Instagram after the news of his death had come out, calling him one of his “family members.”

“Drake was a friend of his,” Giroux confirmed. “I certainly would encourage him through his tweets to encourage anybody within the community to come forward with regards to any information that they have that may assist in solving his friend’s murder.”

A prominent Toronto tattoo artist also shared an Instagram photo of a tattoo of Soares’ face that he said Drake had come into his parlor to get inked.

Police said the suspects, one in a burgundy hoodie and one in a dark-coloured hoodie, fired until their guns clicked empty. As seen in the video, the man in the burgundy hoodie briefly touched a door with his bare hand while holding it open, and then pulled his sleeve up to wipe at the frame where he had touched, presumably to remove any potential trace of fingerprints.

“He was aware that he touched the frame of that door and he was concerned about it,” Giroux said. “Despite the fact that he was involved in a dynamic shooting, he was evidence-conscious.”

Giroux could not specify how many times Soares had been shot, but said a fully loaded clip for a semi-automatic handgun would’ve contained 10-15 rounds.

Although Soares did have a criminal past, he was not facing any charges. He had a young child.

“Whatever (animosity) or whatever baggage that Mr. Soares had with these two individuals or any part of a group that they’re associated to . . . at this point, it remains unknown,” Giroux said, adding that Soares was “clearly the target of the attack.”

The friend who dropped Soares off at the building drove away for his own safety when he saw the gunmen approach the building, and was not pursued. Giroux said that Soares’ friend “felt horrible about leaving” even though Giroux told him there was nothing he could’ve done.

“In a helpless position, he really had no choice.”

The friend later returned to the scene and contacted police. He and Soares’ family, who Giroux said are “very distraught,” are cooperating fully with police in the hopes of finding the killers.

The suspect vehicle was last seen travelling at a high speed down Kennedy Rd. towards Hwy. 401.