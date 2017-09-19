Six-vehicle collision kills two in York Region town of Georgina

Two people have been pronounced dead at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision in the York Region after they were found without vital signs.

York Regional Police responded to the crash in the area of Ravenshoe Rd. and Woodbine Ave. in the town of Georgina shortly after 2 p.m. and found six vehicles in various stages of wreckage.

Emergency medical services confirmed that there are at least seven patients, including the two people who were killed and one person who was transported to a trauma centre.

York EMS said that they had to send five ambulances, three support units, and one multi-patient unit, which is a bus-like vehicle to support emergency medical procedures on several patients at once.

An ORNGE air ambulance was requested as well, but all of its helicopters were unavailable.