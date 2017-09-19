Students launch petition against backpack ban in classrooms

Students at Cardinal Leger Secondary have launched a petition against their school’s backpack ban in classrooms — which forces students to carry their books, binders, medication and pencil cases in their arms between classes.

Cardinal Leger is one of a handful of high schools in the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board that has the ban to avoid clutter in the classrooms. Students are saying the ban is already making their school year very difficult.

Students are expected to keep their backpacks in the locker and pick up the items they need between classes and carry them. Megan Beere, a Grade 10 student at Cardinal Leger, had small cuts on her arm, she said, caused by the heavy items she had to carry — which kept slipping from her hands.

“Because I had to carry around my laptop for class I was more concerned about protecting it than anything else because I obviously didn’t want to drop it,” she said Monday. “It’s really heavy to carry.”

Things are extra difficult for her, she said, because of the EpiPen, inhaler and medication that she needs to take around with her — the school, she added, also bans purses and fanny packs. Beere is one of the over 500 signatories on the petition so far, which launched Friday.

“The reason to do it was to reduce the clutter in the classrooms, so many kids were bringing in these massive backpacks; they were on the floor, hanging off desks, just taking up space and these aren’t big classes in the first place,” said Bruce Campbell, spokesperson for the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board.

“It was creating an issue in terms of the clutter in the classrooms.”

But some students disagree. Grade 10 student Victoria Ricciardi said the once-navigable hallways at Cardinal Leger are now busy and chaotic — packed with students trying to get their items from their lockers between classes.

“It’s a lot of stuff to carry and I often have to go up flights of stairs and down and I have tried but I can’t hold on to the railing and opening doors is a struggle, so I have to wait for someone to open it for me,” she said outside her school Monday. “I dropped all my stuff two times. I’m scared of the day I drop my binder and everything falls out.”

Campbell said it wasn’t a ban across the Dufferin Catholic board, and that it’s up to the individual school. Campbell said he was unsure how many had chosen to enforce the ban but heard of it in a few schools, including Loyola Catholic Secondary School.

The website for Philip Pocock Secondary School lists the rationale behind its backpack policy.

The reasons include: Backpacks are a tripping hazard; they cause back, neck and shoulder injuries for students carrying them; they are a target for thieves, they are increasingly becoming bigger in size and that they are used as makeshift closets housing clothes for students who avoid wearing their uniforms.

Campbell said students who feel they need their backpack in the classroom for a valid reason should speak to their teacher.

Chloe Cabral, a Grade 12 student at Cardinal Leger, started the online petition, which will be delivered to the school board once it meets its target of 1,000 signatures.

On the petition, she stated that because of the ban, students are dropping their items and colliding with other students in the hallways, that students are getting to class late because their lockers are too far and that students need to carry their feminine hygiene products without a backpack.

In protest, Beere and a few other students are planning on carrying boxes to classes instead.

“I think the teachers are going to be upset about it but I’m hoping they are also impressed,” she said. “They’re probably going to have to change the rule to say that you can’t have anything to carry around your materials with except for your arms.”

Here are some other recent school bans across the GTA:

In November 2011, the Earl Beatty Public School issued a ban forbidding students from bringing “hard” balls, such as soccer balls, tennis balls and footballs, to school.

In December 2015, St. Luke Catholic elementary school banned tag and other contact games from its playground. The ban took place after students were playing rough at recess, which led to a series of injuries.

In September 2015, students and parents said that cartwheels, somersaults, handstands and gymnastics were banned at the Runnymede Junior and Senior Public School. The school board later said it was all a misunderstanding and that only dangerous and “advanced cheerleading-like activities” were banned without supervision.