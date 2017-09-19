Toronto Public Library staff will get naloxone training for drug overdoses

The Toronto Public Library will provide staff with life-saving naloxone to adminster in overdoses that happen at branches, as part of the city's response to the opiod crisis.

Public safety and health officials have already been providing mandatory first-aid training to all library staff, with basic information on recognizing overdoses and what to do. But as the crisis keeps getting worse, the library is encouraging willing staff to provide the medication, which reverses overdose symptoms.

"As a public space, we want to offer a safe and welcoming environment to everyone," said Pam Ryan, director of service development and innovation at the library. "We have to be responsive to our community needs, and the opioid crisis is an urgent issue that's affecting so many people in Toronto. We can't just look away."

A report on the agenda for next week's public library board meeting shows there are already arrangements to acquire naloxone kits through the city at a cost of $145 per pack. They'd only be purchased as needed and distributed to qualified staff after they volunteer to complete the training. The library is also purchasing protective personal equipment for staff.

The opioid crisis has seen a sharp increase in Toronto over the years. In 2015, health officials reported that opioids, either alone or in combination with other drugs, were responsible for 66 per cent of all accidental deaths in Toronto, according to Toronto Public Health.

The city is currently running a temproary safe-injection site, which will be replaced by three permenent bigger sites this fall.

Ryan said the library responds to customer health emergencies on a regular basis, and suspected overdoses have been reported across the library system.