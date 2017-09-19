'We should stay up to date': City urged to try dockless bike sharing

The city needs to revisit its approach to bike share parking, as the bulky stations are taking up to much space, according to one city councillor.

Trinity-Spadina Coun. Mike Layton introduced a proposal at Tuesday's Public Work and Infrastructure committee asking staff to explore the possibility of introducing dockless bike sharing technology. Currently, the city's Bike Share program relies on the use of large docking systems— which can be a big inconvenience in a city as dense as Toronto, said Layton.

"The stations are big, and that has actually been a barrier to the rollout," he said, noting the docks at current bike share stations can be seven feet wide and 40 to 50 feet deep.

"Finding a space that can accommodate that is tricky. We have areas in my ward, which has an enormous population of cyclists, but we have difficulty putting the stations in."

Last month, Bike Share Toronto added 70 new stations to its infrastructure, upping the total number of stations to 270 with a fleet of 2,750 bikes.

The multi-million dollar program has seen increasing popularity, currently counting as many as 9,500 active members who each pay a $90 annual membership fee. Last week Bike Share reported having reached a million rides this year, putting it on course to eclipse last year's record of 1.1 million trips.

But Layton said bike sharing technology has been quickly evolving, with new startups across the world offering services for bikes with locks that do not require the big and costly docks. In Toronto, the private company DropBike rolled in earlier this summer for a pilot project. In more than eight weeks so far, the project reports having offered over 5,000 rides to about 1,400 users.

"We are a direct competitor with DropBike, but it could be that there is other types of technologies that we could integrate," said Layton. "We should stay up to date. I wouldn't want the city to just fall behind in what we offer."