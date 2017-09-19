Wealthsimple launches robo-adviser service in U.K., its 2nd international market
TORONTO — Wealthsimple's robo-adviser services are now available in the United Kingdom.
Earlier this year, the Toronto-based company tested an invitation-only trial version of the product in the U.K.
CEO Michael Katchen says the U.K. expansion fits in with Wealthsimple's plan to build a global financial services firm.
The U.K. is Wealthsimple's second international market after launching in the United States at the end of January.
The company currently has more than 40,000 clients in Canada and the U.S. with $1 billion in assets.
