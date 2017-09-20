A list of proposed new penalties for careless and distracted driving in Ontario

TORONTO — Ontario is proposing legislation to introduce harsher penalties for careless and distracted driving. Here is a summary of the changes:

Currently, a careless driving conviction carries jail time of up to six months, fines of up to $2,000, a licence suspension of up to two years and six demerit points. The legislation would create a new offence for careless driving causing death, with penalties of:

— jail time of up to two years

— a fine of up to $50,000

— a licence suspension of up to five years

— six demerit points.

Currently, distracted drivers face a fine of between $300 and $1,000 and three demerit points. The legislation would boost the penalties to:

— a fine of between $500 and $1,000, three demerit points and a licence suspension of three days on first conviction

— a fine of between $500 and $2,000, six demerit points and a licence suspension of seven days on second conviction

— a fine of between $500 and $3,000, six demerit points and a licence suspension of 30 days on third and subsequent convictions

Currently, drivers who don't yield to pedestrians are subject to a fine of between $150 and $500, and three demerit points. The legislation would boost the penalties to:

— a fine of between $300 and $1,000, and four demerit points on first conviction