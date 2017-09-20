Energy stocks help lift TSX, U.S. markets mixed in late-morning trading

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index gained ground in late-morning trading, boosted by gains in the energy sector.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 70.16 points to 15,363.13, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 4.19 points to 22,374.99. The S&P 500 index was down 1.01 points to 2,505.64 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 23.70 points to 6,437.62.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 81.59 cents US, up from an average price of 81.45 cents US on Tuesday.

The November crude contract was up 41 cents to US$50.31 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was unchanged at US$3.12 per mmBTU.