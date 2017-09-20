NDP MPP DiNovo will not seek re-election in her Toronto riding
TORONTO — Long-time New Democrat MPP Cheri DiNovo says she will not seek re-election in 2018.
DiNovo is also a United Church minister and announced today her plans to return to work with her parish full-time as of Jan. 1, 2018.
DiNovo, who has represented the Toronto riding of Parkdale-High Park for 11 years, introduced many private members bill that were eventually adopted by the government and made law.
In 2015, the government passed legislation to ensure same-sex parents did not have to adopt their own children after DiNovo initially proposed a private members bill to change the law.
Re-elected to the legislature four times, DiNovo served as her party's critic for employment standards, housing, women, culture and urban transit.
DiNovo entered the federal NDP leadership race in June 2016 but dropped out a few months later due to health reasons.
