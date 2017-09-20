OPP charge 10 men with motorcycle stunt driving

Ten men face a total of 48 charges after investigators saw videos and bragging on social media about motorcycle stunt driving on GTA highways, Ontario Provincial Police say.

“We thank the participants for providing us with this evidence,” Supt. Alison Jevons told a news conference in Vaughan on Wednesday.

Her remarks came at the end of Project Saddle, a three-month probe of stunt riding and racing on major roadways including Hwy. 401, Hwy. 403 and the Don Valley Parkway.

The investigation followed an incident on the Civic Holiday weekend, in which dozens of motorcycles were spotted travelling in a group and driving aggressively.

“The danger these riders presented to themselves and to the unsuspecting drivers they distracted, cut off, or totally stopped in live lanes is beyond belief,” Jevons said.

“These stunts that self-servingly fuel their egos needed to be stopped before anyone was killed or maimed.”

The 10 bikers charged are all male and range in ages from 21 to 48.

None were members of outlaw motorcycle clubs like the Hells Angels, but the motorcycle stunt mobs were definitely organized, Det. Insp. Scott Naylor said.

Motorcycle mobs have refused to stop for police and have swarmed police officers in a threatening manner on several occasions, police said.

Police displayed five seized motorcycles at the news conference, including one with the lettering “Aggressive By Nature.”

Some of the motorcycles on display had stickers over license plates, while others had no licence plates at all.