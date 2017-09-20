OPP set to lay charges against motorcycle stunt drivers

TORONTO — Ontario provincial police are set to announce charges against several people in connection with motorcycle stunt driving that disrupted traffic on all Toronto-area highways on a Sunday afternoon in August.

The Criminal Code and Highway Traffic Act charges will be announced this afternoon at a news conference in Vaughan, north of Toronto.

The OPP says some of the vehicles seized as evidence will also be displayed.

On Aug. 6, police received numerous complaints about dozens of riders driving aggressively and coming to a full stop on highways to perform various stunts and wheelies.

Police said a large group of riders was seen on all major highways in the Toronto area.

The OPP appealed to anyone with dash cam videos or photographs of the motorcyclists to turn them over to help officers identify them.

Provincial police had laid charges in March following similar incidents on Toronto-area highways in 2016.

A man died on July 23, 2016 when he collided with a transport truck as a group of motorcyclists travelling together on Highway 401 slowed traffic while performing stunts.

A group of motorcyclists also slowed traffic and performed stunts on Highway 427 on Sept. 22, 2016.