Toronto's new book garden celebrates local literary talent

A garden in the Harbourfront area is paving the way for Toronto Book Award winners.

Every past winner of the award, from Richard Wright to Timothy Findley to Aska Warabe, is commemorated with engravings of their names and book titles in paving stones at the waterfront garden.

According to Ward 20 Coun. Joe Cressy, the area is becoming a budding literary hub. The garden is set to be unveiled to the public on Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. in front of the Queen’s Quay terminal, after this year’s Word on the Street festival kicks off.

“Toronto has a deeply rich literary history. Obviously in the wake of the Emmy (Awards), Margaret Atwood is front-and-centre, but there are other award winners, whether it’s Roberston Davies ... or Dionne Brand. The story of our city can also be written in literature, just as much as history books,” Cressy said.

“To me, part of what makes a great city is the vibrancy our culture can bring to it, and this will celebrate that.”

Word on the Street director Heather Kanabe agrees with Cressy that the waterfront is becoming a literary hub, which makes it a perfect setting for the garden and for the festival. She said she’s worked with the city for years to celebrate local award winners during the event.

The Toronto Book Garden will be like a “home for all of those memories next to where our festival exists now today,” said Kanabe.

Cressy believes the garden is a way to share the stories that give the city life.

“Cities are more than bricks and mortar and where we live,” he said. “The other thing is everybody reads. And everybody should read more.”

