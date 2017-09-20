Torontonians collecting donations for Mexico earthquake victims

Mariana Hernandez's family live in Mexico City and were not harmed in Tuesday's massive earthquake, but the Toronto resident was still in shock after hearing the news.

"I was devastated. I started crying and went into panic mode and felt frustrated," said Hernandez, who is from Mexico and has lived in Toronto for the past 18 years. "Right now there's a lot of people who are under debris and a lot of people who can't find their families and friends. It's very confusing and scary."

The magnitude 7.1 earthquake killed at least 223 people. Watching the devastation from afar, Hernandez said she felt helpless. That's why she's started a GoFundMe page, where she's hoping to raise at least $2,000 to send to groups doing rescue missions and helping survivors.

Toronto is home to nearly 10,000 people of Mexican origin, according to 2011 numbers from Statistics Canada. Since the powerful earthquake hit parts of Mexico City and other parts of the country, similar donation efforts are underway in different parts of the city, according to social media posts.

Hernandez said she started the drive in hopes of getting people in Toronto and Canada to care about those caught up in the devastation.

"I want people here to feel the pain that Mexico is going through right now," she said, adding she's hearing reports of victims lacking basics such as food and drinking water. "There are so many houses destroyed and so much of the economy lost."

Wednesday's earthquake happened mere hours after the country finished commemoration ceremonies for the 32nd anniversary of a 1985 quake that killed thousands of people. Earlier this month, another earthquake struck the country's southern coast, killing over 60 people.