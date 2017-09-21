Child dies after being left in car in Toronto, 1 person in custody: police
TORONTO — Police say a young child has died after being left in a car in west-end Toronto.
The child was taken to hospital in critical condition after being found in the car on Thursday afternoon.
Police say the child was pronounced dead in hospital.
They say one person is in custody and the investigation continues.
