Child dies after being left in hot car in Toronto

A child under the age of five died Thursday afternoon after being left in a car in Etobicoke amid a late-summer heat wave, Toronto police said.

Police also said one person has been arrested.

“We don’t know what happened here yet,” said Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson.

Police, paramedics and Toronto firefighters were called to Burnhamthorpe and Mill Rds., in the Markland Wood area near the Mississauga border, at about 2 p.m.

The child’s exact age and is unknown. It’s not clear how long the infant may have been in the car or what may have caused its death.

The weather in Toronto on Thursday was sunny and hot, with temperatures as high as 26 C, according to Environment Canada.