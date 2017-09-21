Financials and energy sectors boost TSX, U.S. stock markets lose ground
TORONTO — Energy and financial stocks helped boost Canada's main stock index in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were in the red.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 36.22 points to 15,425.82, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 13.23 points to 22,399.36. The S&P 500 index was down 4.62 points to 2,503.62 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 32.34 points to 6,423.70.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 81.07 cents US, down from an average price of 81.48 cents US on Wednesday.
The November crude contract was down three cents to US$50.66 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down 11 cents to US$2.98 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$24.10 to US$1,292.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was down three cents to US$2.94 a pound.
