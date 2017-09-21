News / Toronto

Man pistol-whipped, assaulted with hammer in Toronto home invasion

Police say the incident happened at 3 a.m. Thursday, at a home near Blue Jays Way and King St.

Officials say the 26-year-old's injuries were serious, but didn’t appear life-threatening.

A 26-year-old man was attacked with a hammer during a home invasion Thursday morning, Toronto police said.

Police were called to the home — likely an apartment or condo, said Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu — near Blue Jays Way and King St. at about 3 a.m. for reports of a home invasion and robbery. Once officers arrived, they found the man bleeding.

“He was definitely pistol-whipped,” Sidhu said, adding that there were also reports he’d been assaulted with a hammer.

The man’s injuries were serious, but didn’t appear life-threatening, said Sidhu.

Multiple people reportedly broke into the house, but it wasn’t clear exactly how many. Sidhu said police are still investigating and no suspect description was available.

