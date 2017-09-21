Natural gas bills to decrease after two quarterly increases
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Natural gas rates are going down for customers in Ontario on Oct. 1.
The Ontario Energy Board approved new rates for Enbridge, Natural Resource Gas Ltd. and Union Gas.
The average Enbridge customer will see their bill decrease by about $51 a year.
The average Natural Resource Gas customer will pay about $28 less a year.
Average Union Gas customers in the North East region will pay about $66 less a year, South region customers will pay about $51 less and North West customers will see bills decrease by about $21 a year.
The decreases follow increases in the last two quarterly rate approvals for July and April.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Tory's Toronto
Tory's road to re-election runs straight through downtown Toronto: Elliott
-
Views
Please, let’s not start talking about who’s going to win the 2018 Toronto mayoral election: Keenan
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Chief planner's replacement must carry the same torch for Toronto: Elliott