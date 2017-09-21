News / Toronto

Police searching for man who allegedly caused crash while impersonating officer

TORONTO — Police in Toronto are looking for a man who allegedly caused a collision while impersonating an officer.

They say witnesses reported that a man dressed in a police officer's uniform was directing traffic while dancing in a west-end intersection last Saturday.

Investigators say the man's attempt at directing traffic resulted in a collision between two vehicles, in which no one was injured.

The man is described as approximately six feet tall with a thin build.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a police hat, police vest with "POLICE" written on the front and back, a gun belt, a dark-coloured short-sleeved police uniform shirt, dark-coloured shorts, white socks and black dress shoes.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed or recorded the incident to contact police.

 

