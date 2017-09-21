SIU looks into Brampton crash between police cruiser, taxi

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is probing a collision between a police cruiser and a taxi that left one man with serious injuries.

The SIU says the incident took place on Wednesday afternoon in Brampton, Ont.

They say a cruiser belonging to Peel regional police collided with a taxi that was arriving at an intersection at the same time.

The SIU says a 30-year-old man who was a passenger in the cab was seriously hurt in the crash, but did not provide details as to the nature of his injuries.

The unit is seeking witnesses to the collision and is urging anyone with information to come forward.