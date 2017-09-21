Surveillance video shows man entering restaurant with intent to kill Toronto realtor

In the surveillance video, the black male of medium build, approximately 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-11, is seen walking down the stairs of the Toronto restaurant. He wears a hoodie pulled over a baseball cap and tied around his mouth, track pants, and sneakers. Mere blocks away, Toronto International Film Festival events were underway.

The video — a compilation of five different videos, released on Wednesday by Toronto Police — doesn’t show that he was carrying a handgun. It also doesn’t make clear the colours of the shooter’s outfit, which Detective Shannon Dawson, with the homicide squad, confirmed were dark-coloured.

It also doesn’t show that at 8:52 p.m. on Sept. 16, the hooded man would kill Simon Giannini — a 54-year-old real estate broker and father of two young boys — in what police are calling a targeted attack.

“It was a very brief encounter,” said Dawson, who thanked the public and the business community in the area of Simcoe Street for their co-operation in the investigation.

“It is still very early in our investigation, and we are keeping all options open and we aren’t close to either that (the shooter) was someone (Giannini) knew or hired,” she said. “We are looking at everything.”

Dawson said there was no indication Giannini was involved in anything suspicious to cause the shooting, and he has no relationship with the restaurant.

The only thing clearly distinguishable about the shooter was the letter “B” on the front left side of his chest, and a circular emblem with writing above it on the right.

You see both details as he walks into the restaurant at 8:51 p.m. with his hands in his pockets. He stops on the stairs to fidget with something before going ahead toward the manager’s desk. A woman in a dress walks by him in the opposite direction, turning her head to glance at him as she walks into the dining area behind a curtain.

The manager tries to engage him, but he walks right by, heading to the bar area in the back. In a previous statement, restaurant owner Michael Dabic said the manager asked the man if he could help him, as his attire didn’t match the usual dress code of their guests. The shooter told the manager he was there “looking for a friend.”

Seconds later, the shooter walks back toward the manager’s direction, his left hand held close to his side. He heads straight to the dining room, where Giannini and his friend, and approximately 140 other guests were having dinner at the time.

Giannini’s table was close to the restaurant’s exit, from where the shooter had entered.

Dabic told the Star previously that he suspects a guest must have directed the gunman to Giannini’s table. “You just can’t find an individual that quickly,” he said. “Simon’s back was to the hit guy . . . so you have to know where he is.”

At 8:52 p.m. the hooded man is seen rapidly running back up the stairs and out of the restaurant. Police say he fled southbound of Simcoe Street toward Pearl Street, where he got into the passenger side of a light-coloured Chevrolet Equinox SUV, and headed westward.

In the video, one person can clearly be seen chasing him.

Back at the restaurant, some guests were crouching under their table, crying, wondering if it was a terrorist attack. As a restaurant worker helped usher guests out, one member of the staff tried to perform CPR until the ambulance came.

Later, Giannini would be taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Two years earlier, a shooting took place within Michael’s on Simcoe, but Dawson said police have no reason to believe the two shootings are related.