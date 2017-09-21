Where Meghan Markle should take Prince Harry while he's in Toronto

Meghan Markle, star of TV's Suits, and Prince Harry, her beau of one year, are expected to make their first official appearance together at the upcoming Invictus Games in Toronto, fuelling furious speculation (and lucrative betting) that a royal engagement is imminent.

The last time Harry visited Markle in her Toronto home, they reportedly stayed cooped up in her Annex-area apartment the whole weekend. This time, now that they’re officially official, perhaps Markle will show him around some of her favourite haunts in the city. Metro does not condone royal-stalking, only waving politely from a respectful distance. However, if you wish to do that, these hotspots are your best bets.

Sandwich spots

Prince Harry and Megan reportedly ducked in to Amore on Manning Ave. to sample its famous Italian sandwiches back when it was open. Nearby San Francesco Foods, which serves buns piled high with Italian-style veal, is a worthy alternative.

Dog parks

Markle has gushed on Instagram about tuckering out her two pups, Bogart and Guy, at the dog park. Hillcrest Park and Bickford Park are popular off-leash areas in her ‘hood.

Yoga & Gym

If you’ve seen a candid shot of Megan Markle, there’s a good chance she has a yoga mat in tow. The actor, who is also a UN women’s advocate, has been a yogi since the age of seven, she's said in interviews. She takes in hot yoga classes at Moksha, and told Elle magazine she works out with a trainer at Yorkville’s Catalyst Health.

Upscale hangs

Markle has been spotted out on the town at Yorkville’s Four Seasons Hotel, as well as the financial district’s members-only Soho House. She has also praised the spa at nearby Shangri-La Hotel in an interview with Elle. Perhaps it’s time for her and Harry to take the next step in their relationship – a couple’s massage!

The Royal York

As the name suggests, the royal family is said to say at the Fairmont Royal York hotel on Front Street when they’re in town. Markle just might join Harry there for a dip in the pool or a drink at the hotel bar.

Charity appearance