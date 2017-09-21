Woman using walker killed by vehicle in east end
The woman, in her 60s, was hit just south of Broadview Ave. and Mortimer Ave. around 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday.
A woman using a walker has died after she was hit by a vehicle in Toronto’s east end on Wednesday evening.
Toronto Police Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said the woman was hit just south of Broadview Ave. and Mortimer Ave. Police were called to the area around 7:50 p.m.
Paramedics said the woman was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition. Acting Duty Insp. Keith Smith later confirmed the woman’s death to reporters at the scene.
He added that the driver of the vehicle that hit the woman was co-operating with police.
Broadview Ave. has been closed between Mortimer Ave. and Fulton Ave.
