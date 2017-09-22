Driver charged with sexually assaulting disabled girl on school bus
RICHMOND HILL, Ont. — York regional police say a man is facing several charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a disabled 15-year-old girl on the school bus he was driving.
Police say a parent reported Tuesday that her daughter had been sexually assaulted by her school bus driver in Richmond Hill, Ont.
A police spokeswoman says investigators allege the assault occurred on the bus and the girl was the last passenger dropped off.
A 62-year-old Richmond Hill man was arrested on Wednesday and is charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and sexual exploitation of a person with a disability.
Police say the accused is known to have operated a school bus for the past five years.
He is to appear in court in Newmarket, Ont., on Oct. 17.
