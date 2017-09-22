Nanny facing charges after four-year-old boy left in hot car dies
The boy was left in a car for four hours in Etobicoke on Thursday when it was 26 C outside.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police said the nanny of a four-year-old boy is facing charges after a boy, 4, was left in a hot car in Etobicoke. He died later in hospital.
Toronto Police Const. David Hopkinson said that Zeljna Kosovac, 50, will formally be charged with criminal negligence causing death when she appears in court on Friday at 10 a.m. at College Park court.
The boy had been left in a red Hyundai near Burnhamthorpe and Mills Rds. for about four hours, on a day with a high of 26 C.
Residents of a nearby apartment building told the Star that he was found by a superintendent at around 1 p.m. Thursday. He smashed in one of the car’s windows to rescue him.
Paramedics rushed the boy to the hospital in critical condition, but he later died.
“It’s so disturbing to hear this happened,” said Sylvia Banneiro, a resident of a nearby apartment.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Tory's Toronto
Tory's road to re-election runs straight through downtown Toronto: Elliott
-
Views
Please, let’s not start talking about who’s going to win the 2018 Toronto mayoral election: Keenan
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Chief planner's replacement must carry the same torch for Toronto: Elliott