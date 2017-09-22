Nanny facing charges after four-year-old boy left in hot car dies

Police said the nanny of a four-year-old boy is facing charges after a boy, 4, was left in a hot car in Etobicoke. He died later in hospital.

Toronto Police Const. David Hopkinson said that Zeljna Kosovac, 50, will formally be charged with criminal negligence causing death when she appears in court on Friday at 10 a.m. at College Park court.

The boy had been left in a red Hyundai near Burnhamthorpe and Mills Rds. for about four hours, on a day with a high of 26 C.

Residents of a nearby apartment building told the Star that he was found by a superintendent at around 1 p.m. Thursday. He smashed in one of the car’s windows to rescue him.

Paramedics rushed the boy to the hospital in critical condition, but he later died.