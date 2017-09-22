'Shoeless' suspect wanted in 8 Toronto bank robberies: police
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Police in Toronto say they have his shoes, but they're still trying to catch a man suspected in numerous bank robberies.
Investigators say the suspect is wanted in eight robberies between Aug. 10 and Tuesday of this week.
The man was dubbed the "shoeless" suspect after leaving his sneakers behind while fleeing to a waiting taxi after the first robbery.
Officers recovered his black shoes.
The suspect is described as in his early 20s and between 5-2 and 5-4.
It's alleged he held up two banks on Tuesday in less than an hour.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Tory's Toronto
Tory's road to re-election runs straight through downtown Toronto: Elliott
-
Views
Please, let’s not start talking about who’s going to win the 2018 Toronto mayoral election: Keenan
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Chief planner's replacement must carry the same torch for Toronto: Elliott