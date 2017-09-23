News / Toronto

Prairies ticket claims Friday night's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — A ticket purchased in the Prairies claimed Friday night's colossal $60 million Lotto Max jackpot.

There were also 15 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs and three of them were won by ticket holders in Quebec, Ontario and the Prairies.

 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Toronto Views

More...